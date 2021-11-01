Sabyasachi withdraws Mangalsutra ad campaign MP Minister Narottam Mishra give ultimatum

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the Mangalsutra advertisement amid controversy, saying he is deeply saddened by the controversy over the advertisement and the humiliation of a section of the society. Let us inform that Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had given a 24-hour ‘ultimatum’ on Sunday to remove this advertisement of Mangalsutra, terming it as objectionable and obscene. He had warned that if he does not remove it within 24 hours, legal action will be taken against him by registering a case.

Talking to the media, he said that I saw the advertisement of designer Sabyasachi with mangalsutra which is very objectionable. He said that from the religious point of view, Mangalsutra has the highest importance in jewelery and the manner in which Hinduism and its symbols are being tampered with. In view of that, I am giving an ultimatum to Sabyasachi to remove the advertisement within 24 hours or else a case will be registered as well as a separate force will be sent for legal action.

Narottam Mishra said that there is a belief in Hinduism that the yellow part of the mangalsutra is the symbol of Mother Parvati and the black part is the form of Lord Shiva, where the woman and her husband are protected by the grace of Shiva, then with the blessings of Mother Parvati in married life. There is happiness and peace. He said that in today’s date, ignoring these things, it is being served in an objectionable manner which will not be accepted at all.

Mishra had earlier also termed as objectionable the advertisement of Dabur India Limited’s product Fame Cream Bleach showing a homosexual female couple celebrating Karva Chauth and looking at each other through a sieve. Dabur withdrew the said advertisement last week after the minister had directed to take legal action against the company.

Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra ad depicts a woman in a deep neck dress and mangalsutra in an intimate position with a man. Controversy erupted after the designer shared this picture and social media users called it uncivilized and against Hindu culture.

