Sacha Baron Cohen performs a surprise standup comedy routine as Ali G in Sydney

He has been having fun with a quiet suburban way of life in Sydney since relocating Down Below together with his household earlier this yr.

However Sacha Baron Cohen returned to the highlight on Saturday evening as he made a surprise look at a comedy membership in Moore Park’s Leisure Quarter.

Dressed as his unique alter ego Ali G, the British funnyman, 49, left followers shocked as he stormed the stage, studies The Day by day Telegraph.

Sacha reportedly carried out at two comedy showcases on Saturday evening, with every set lasting for 20 minutes.

An viewers member mentioned everybody was required to place their telephone in ‘locked pouches’ earlier than Sacha got here on stage – presumably to forestall the efficiency being leaked on-line.

‘[Sacha] had everybody in stitches,’ the onlooker mentioned.

Ali G was the comedy persona that launched Sacha on the trail to stardom.

The satirical character debuted on British TV program The 11 O’Clock Present in the late ’90s, earlier than later showing in the self-titled spin-off Da Ali G Present in 2000.

Sacha reprised his iconic function in the movie Ali G Indahouse in 2002.

Ali G, a youth tv employee and wannabe rapper from Staines, London, was recognized for his spoof interviews with celebrities, in which he requested inappropriate and sometimes ridiculous questions

He famously requested astronaut Buzz Aldrin what it was wish to ‘stroll on the solar,’ and questioned British socialist MP Tony Benn if happening strike is similar as ‘pulling a sickie.’

The cheeky comedian even requested Professor Sue Leece, director of the Centre for Gender Analysis, if one other girl can be ‘allowed to slide via’ and grow to be Prime Minister of the UK.

Sacha is at present residing in Sydney together with his actress spouse Isla Fisher and the couple’s three kids.