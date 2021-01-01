Sachin Pilot News: Sachin Pilot attacks BJP

In a state where enthusiasm for panchayat elections is on the rise. At the same time, Sachin Pilot, who is on a Marwar Yatra, is constantly attacking the BJP. Former Congress state president Sachin Pilot, who is returning to Jaipur from Jodhpur, spoke to media in Ajmer on Tuesday. Meanwhile, locals greeted him by stopping his convoy on the Jaipur highway. At the same time, the pilot interacted with the media. Meanwhile, the pilot hit hard on the BJP.

Congress will also win the Panchayat elections

Pilot said the BJP has given the country many benefits, including inflation. Now he is trying to mislead the people by taking out a pilgrimage to seek blessings. But the people are determined to teach the BJP a lesson. This time Congress will also win the Panchayat elections. At the same time, the BJP’s supremacy will be clear in the states where assembly elections are to be held in the next few days. Pilot further said that he reviewed the election work in almost all places, in which the position of the Congress is strong.

The government should expedite the evacuation of the people.

On the issue of Afghanistan, he said, the government. Accelerate the safe evacuation of the countrymen from there. At the same time, we need to be vigilant for the future. Targeting the Modi government, Pilot said that the sentiments of the neighboring country have also been raised, for which the government is responsible. He said that if the government did not take the issue of Afghanistan seriously, it would have to bear the brunt of it. This issue should be seriously considered by the government while formulating a policy for the challenges that it will have to face in the future from today.

The government is not worried about solving the problems of the farmers

Speaking on the question of farmers, Pilot said the central government is turning against the unemployed, the youth and especially the farmers. The government has contracted to harass all these departments. The government is not worried about solving the problems of farmers on agricultural laws.