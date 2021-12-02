Sachin Pilot on Mamata Banerjee UPA Remark Says it Not good to fight with each other said

Congress leaders’ displeasure is coming to the fore after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Congress leadership and party leader Rahul Gandhi. In this episode, the comment of Sachin Pilot has also come to the fore. While discussing this topic in the conclave ‘Choupal’ of news channel News18 India, Sachin Pilot said that political parties have to understand who will benefit from fighting each other at this time. Here he also admitted that the Congress has not performed as expected in the last few years but is still the only party that can lead the opposition.

On Mamta Banerjee’s statement of rejecting UPA, Sachin Pilot said that it is beyond reality. Because the UPA was formed long back, many parties went and many new parties joined, so to say that there is no UPA, would be wrong. He said that Mamata Banerjee is an elected chief minister and she also has the responsibility to help prepare an alternative to the BJP, but if we fight amongst ourselves or highlight our differences, it will not benefit anyone.

Pilot said that there are 2 to 2.5 years left in the elections, the government has to be surrounded on issues, they have to show the mirror of truth but we are spending all our energy in the wrong direction. He said that if any alternative can be prepared, or who can overcome a challenge that can give to BJP, it is Congress. Here he said that it is true that we did not get as many successes as expected, but it is also a fact that from political presence to network, Congress is in every state and we want to take all small and big parties along.

Apart from this, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also targeted Mamata Banerjee’s statement saying that Congress is the main opposition party of the country and remains the main pillar of any national effort to defeat BJP. He tweeted that the need of the hour is to have wider understanding and cooperation among secular, progressive and democratic parties on the issues of the people to oppose and defeat the BJP. It is also related to the aspirations of the people.

Significantly, on Wednesday, at an event in Mumbai, the Trinamool Congress chief had said that politics requires constant effort. In an indirect attack on Rahul Gandhi, he had said that you cannot live abroad most of the time. On the other hand, when asked whether she wants NCP president Sharad Pawar to become the president of the UPA, Mamata Banerjee said, “There is no UPA now.”