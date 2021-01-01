Sachin praises Hitman: Sachin Tendulkar praises Rohit Sharma, says he is a leader at Lord’s and KL Rahul gives him brilliant support

Highlights Rohit Sharma is still waiting for a Test century abroad

KL Rahul scored a magnificent century in the second Test

Rohit and Rahul had a century partnership in the first innings of the Lord’s Test.

New Delhi

Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been impressed with the batting of Indian opener Rohit Sharma in the ongoing five-match Test series in England. Tendulkar says Rohit is now showing the “other side” of his mood and moving forward responsibly depending on the situation in the match.

In the 4 innings of the current Test series, Rohit has scored 36, 12, 83 and 21 not out against England (India v England Test series). Rohit is playing his first Test series in England as an opener. “From what I’ve seen, I think he (Rohit Sharma) has taken the initiative and he has shown the other side of his nature how he can change his game,” Tendulkar told PTI. He can adapt his game to the situation and play accordingly.

As a Test opener, Rohit is still waiting for a big game abroad. Although he looks great abroad. Rohit scored 34 and 30 in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand. In the series against England, Rohit is getting good support from KL Rahul. Rahul scored a brilliant century at Lord’s. Rohit and Rahul shared a 126-run stand in the first innings of the Lord’s Test.

According to Tendulkar, “He was the opener and KL Rahul gave him a lot of support. As far as playing pull shots is concerned, he has crossed the line with that shot and I see what he has achieved for the team in both Tests.

Master blaster hitman Rohit, who has the status of God among his fans, has been very impressed with his technique and especially his eagerness to release the ball.

Tendulkar said, “Rohit left the ball well and defended and equalized just as well. He has always been a great player, but looking at his last few innings in England, I can say that his proportions have increased. The third Test of the series between India and England will be played at Headingley from August 25.

