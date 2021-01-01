Sachin Tendulkar Ajit Agarkar: Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar remember the 2002 Leeds victory; India beat England at Leeds in 2002; When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds … Sachin was defeating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century

Though Team India seems to be struggling in the ongoing Headingley Test against England, the ground has given Indian cricket many golden memories. It is a ground where three great Indian batsmen scored centuries in a single match and in 2002 forced the English team to lose the innings. Former medium pacer Ajit Agarkar and great Sachin Tendulkar hailed the historic victory.

The hosts were surprised by Sachin’s shots: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar, who was commenting at lunch on the second day of the third Test, shared his memories. He said that at that time, Team India was batting on a more dangerous pitch. “In 2002, at this ground, we won by an innings,” he said. Even then, the pitch was very challenging, but Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly surprised the hosts with their shots. All three had scored centuries.

Thus getting rid of short balls

Sachin Tendulkar said about it – the pitch was really annoying. It wasn’t easy to bat when I came to bat at tea. I played shots in mind games to get the fast bowlers out of the crease and made sure they didn’t bowl on a short pitch. Made the 30th century here. The statistics don’t matter to me, the team’s victory was important.

Shot a lot even in bad light

He spoke of the phenomenon of batting even in bad light. He said – there was a lighting problem, but we said we would play. When the umpire spoke again after 4-5 overs, we said again that we would play, then he said we don’t see the ball. Actually, we were looking for big scores here and I had no problem batting. We strategize for the match, but sometimes we don’t succeed. The good thing, however, is that here we carried out the plan with complete success.

A mountain-like score of 628 runs

Speaking of the match played in 2002, the Indian team declared the first innings at 628 for 8. Rahul Dravid hit 148 off 307 balls with 23 fours, while master blaster Sachin Tendulkar hit 193 off 330 balls with 19 fours and three sixes. Skipper Sourav Ganguly hit 128 off 168 balls with 14 fours and three sixes.

England’s situation worsened

Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh then took 3-3 wickets in the spin and England were bowled out for 273 in the first innings. Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar took two wickets each. India gave the hosts a follow-on and wrapped up the second innings at 309 runs. Kumble 4, Sanjay Bangar 2, while Zaheer, Ajit and Harbhajan took one wicket each to give Team India an innings and 46 runs.

