Sachin Tendulkar and Babar Azam: Same situation as Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar: Same situation with Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar

Salman Butt has said that current Pakistan captain Babar Azam is going through the same stage as Sachin Tendulkar did in the 90s.

The former captain said that Sachin’s story is also happening with Babar. At that time, India was losing because Tendulkar did not have the support of the other side.

On his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said that in his view, it is not appropriate to criticize Babar Azam. He believes that this time Babar has a very difficult challenge in his hands. Butt said, ‘Cricket’s big names praise Babur for some reason. I don’t compare him to Sachin Tendulkar. Can’t even compare but I have to say that his position is also like that of Tendulkar.

We should support Babar Azam. As a batsman, it is not easy to get to and from the other end and you get the most runs. Salman Butt, former Pakistan captain

Butt added, “There was a time when Indian batting depended mainly on Sachin Tendulkar. It was as if if Sachin Tendulkar scored, India would score big. He played many big games. However, support from the other end was seldom received and India often lost matches.

Butt added, “Babar Azam has a similar situation. Mohammad Rizwan has been doing well for the last six months but if you look at Babar Azam for the last two years, he is unmarried. And at the same time, he doesn’t have that much experience yet and hasn’t reached Tendulkar’s league. In fact, she’s not even half of it. ‘

The former Pakistan opener said, “We should support Babar Azam. As a batsman, it is not easy to get to and from the other end and you get the most runs. No one is mentally strong. Babar Azam is doing well as a batsman under his captaincy. It is a team game, the team will play well only if at least five to six people have to perform consistently.

