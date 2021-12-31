Sachin Tendulkar Anjali Tendulkar Rohit Sharma Ritika Sajdeh To Gautam Gambhir Natasha Jain Richest Wives of Indian Cricketers Full List

Indian cricketers are undoubtedly rich because the Indian cricket board is the richest cricket board in the world. But the wives of some of those cricketers also belong to very rich families. See the list of all such cricketers and their wives.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considered as the richest cricket board in the world. Cricketers of India are also richer than cricketers of any other country. At the same time, the wives of some of the same Indian cricketers are also no less than anyone. The wives of some cricketers also belong to very rich families.

The list includes wives of many cricketers from Sachin Tendulkar to Gautam Gambhir. You may know the names of some, but you will also find some names that you may not know about. So let’s know one by one about all such cricketers and their wives.

Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar married Dr. Anjali Mehta in May 1995. Anjali belonged to a very rich family since childhood. Anjali’s great-grandfather was a wealthy landowner and her father Anand Mehta is a large Gujarati businessman. Sachin and Anjali are currently parents to two children daughter Sara Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar.

Harbhajan Singh – Geeta Basra

Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra is a Bollywood actress as well as the daughter of a famous businessman from England, Rakesh Basra. From this you can guess that Turbanator’s wife was very rich before marriage. Harbhajan and Geeta married each other in 2015.

Ravindra Jadeja-Rivaba Solanki

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja married Rivaba Solanki in April 2016. Rivaba is the niece of Gujarat Congress leader Harisingh. Apart from this, she herself is also associated with BJP. His father Harkesh Solanki’s family is counted among the noble families. He is also a Mechanical Engineer by profession.

Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma married Ritika Sajdeh in the year 2015. Ritika belongs to a wealthy family, her father Bobby Sajdeh lives in the posh Cuffe Parade area of ​​Mumbai. Ritika’s brother Bunty Sajdeh is the celebrity manager. At the same time, Ritika herself is also a celebrity manager and she has done the work of many cricket stars.

Gautam Gambhir-Natasha Jain

Gautam Gambhir and his friend Natasha Jain married each other in October 2011. Natasha’s father Ravindra Jain is a famous textile businessman. At the same time, she herself is also interested in business. Gautam Gambhir’s father is also a big businessman. Gautam and Natasha had come close to each other since the meeting of their fathers.

Virender Sehwag-Aarti Ahlawat

Virender Sehwag married Aarti Ahlawat in April 2004. Aarti is the daughter of Delhi’s famous lawyer Suraj Singh Ahlawat. Aarti currently takes charge of all Sehwag’s schools and cricket academies.

Cheteshwar Pujara – Pooja Pabri

India’s star Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara married Pooja Pabri in February 2013. Pooja comes from a rich business family. His family has its own textile business. His father is a famous textile businessman of Gujarat.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017. Anushka was already a famous Bollywood actress. But even before coming to films, she belonged to a rich family. His father Ajay Kumar Sharma is an Indian Air Force officer while his sister Karnesh Sharma is a Merchant Navy officer.