Sachin Tendulkar became LBW when Glenn McGrath ball hit his helmet shoulders ever seen this out Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar became LBW when Glenn McGrath ball hit his helmet shoulders

The incident is from the test match played between India and Australia in Adelaide in 1999. Daryl Harper was on the ICC Elite Panel at that time. India had got a target of 396 runs to win. India lost three wickets for 24 runs.

In cricket, a batsman is declared out lbw when the ball hits the pad. But have you ever thought that a batsman gets hit on the helmet or over the shoulder and the umpire has given him out lbw. It sounds strange to think, but it happened with Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket.

In that test match, India had got a target of 396 runs to win. India lost three wickets for 24 runs. Sachin Tendulkar came to the crease as the fifth batsman. In front was Glenn McGrath. Fielders were stationed at three slips, gully and cover. McGrath bounced him 3 balls in a row.

Fourth ball down. Sachin must have thought that the next ball would be a bouncer again. Glenn McGrath hits the ball and Sachin sits down to defend himself. After the ball hit his shoulders, it hit the helmet. Glenn McGrath appealed for LBW and umpire Harper raised his finger a few seconds later.

Tendulkar was also surprised when he was given out like this. He had to return to the pavilion without opening an account. India lost that match by 285 runs. In that match, Team India’s chief selector MSK Prasad was in the role of wicketkeeper. Australia had a clean sweep of the series 3-0 against Team India.

Harper was criticized for giving such LBW to Sachin Tendulkar. However, he later said in an interview that he was proud of his decision. Harper had said, ‘In December 2018, I met Indian selector MSK Prasad during lunch at the Adelaide Oval during the Australia-India Test match.’

Harper said, ‘We were probably together on the same beautiful ground 20 years ago. It was the same Test in which I got Sachin out. We hugged each other. MSK was the first to tell me, Sachin said he was out… Sachin said he was out. I said- well, I felt the same way.’