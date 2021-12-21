Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar in goa seen hold pink rose flower Punjabi singer Harshdeep Kaur post heart shape eyes smiling face love emoji

Sara Tendulkar has also entered the modeling world. Sara also gave information about her modeling debut through social media. He shared a video on Instagram. In it, she was seen advertising a clothing brand.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of great cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is in Goa these days. He himself has given this information. Sara has shared a picture of herself on Instagram. In its caption, he wrote, Hello Goa.

In the picture, Sara is holding a rose flower of light pink color in her right hand. Laughing, she is seen trying to shake her left hand with someone’s hand in front. From celebrities to common users are also commenting on this picture of him.

Playback singers Kanika Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and coach Alan Fernandes have also commented on Sara’s post. Bollywood’s Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor called Sara my girl.

At the same time, Harshdeep Kaur posted a love emoji on Sara’s post. Harshdeep posted an emoji with ‘heart-shaped eyes and smiling face’. Harshdeep is known for Hindi, Punjabi and Sufi songs in Bollywood.

Harshdeep is also known as ‘Sultana of Sufi’ due to his soulful performances. Harshdeep has won titles in two reality shows. When she was just 16 years old, she released her first Bollywood song ‘Sajna Mai Hari’.

Let us tell you that Sachin’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is very active on social media. His posts, Instagram stories and pictures are often trending. Sara has more than 16 lakh followers on Instagram. Recently, Sara shared the picture of date night in Instagram Story.

Sara shared Kanika Kapoor’s post in that story. In Kanika’s post, Sara Tendulkar was seen holding someone’s hand. Maybe she must have been Kanika. However, Sara wrote on that story, ‘Date Night.’

With him is the girlfriend of Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood’s ‘Anna’ Sunil Shetty and Banita Sandhu, who played Reshma in the film ‘Sardar Udham’ released on OTT platform Amazon Prime. ) was also there. Sara was recently also seen watching an MMA fight. He had also posted an Insta story of the fight.