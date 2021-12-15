Sachin Tendulkar Dharmendra Meets On Flight Master Blaster Posts Photo By Remembering Veeru Asked Question From Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra suddenly met on a flight. Both the veterans shared pictures of this meeting on their respective Instagram pages. Along with this, Master Blaster also remembered Virender Sehwag in his post.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, and Bollywood’s Heman Dharmendra suddenly met on a flight. Both the stars also shared the picture of this meeting on their respective official Instagram. Sachin also mentioned Virender Sehwag in his caption. At the same time, Dharam Paji gave son-like love to the master blaster.

Giving the caption in his post, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that, ‘Today met the eldest Veeru Dharmendra ji. The matter of Veeru is different, all are his fans. What says Veeru (@virendersehwag)!’ However, Virender Sehwag has not yet received any reply on this post.

In fact, apart from the Indian team, Virender Sehwag is also known by the Indian cricket fans as Viru. Apart from this, Dharmendra played the character of Veeru along with Amitabh Bachchan (Jai) and Hema Malini (Basanti) in Sholay, one of the most popular films of the country. Due to which Sachin used the word Veeru.

At the same time, Dharmendra also wrote on his post that, ‘Today suddenly met the pride of the country Sachin in an airplane. Sachin always seemed to me my dear son. Keep living Sachin. Love you.’

Commenting on Sachin Tendulkar’s post, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also wrote Oh Yes. At the same time, actress Isha Aggarwal also commented by posting emoji. Most people commented on Dharmendra’s post praising both the veterans.

Let us tell you that even before this, Sachin and Dharmendra have met on many occasions. Many viral pictures on social media show how much Sachin respects Dharmendra. In a picture, Sachin is showing his respect to Dharmendra by touching his feet.

Dharmendra is going to return to films once again. He is currently working in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. Apart from this, he will soon be seen in his home production film ‘Apne 2’ with Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol.