Sachin Tendulkar did post-mortem of Indian batting Kapil Dev unhappy with Virat Kohli statement Wasim Akram said India thinks IPL is playing enough T20 World Cup Wasim Akram said

Sachin Tendulkar said that this was a match in which despite the efforts, nothing worked in favor of the team. Indian batsmen were forced to play big shots as New Zealand did not allow them to score easily. Indian bowling also did not show sharpness.

The Indian cricket team is getting a lot of damn humiliation after the humiliating defeat against New Zealand. The critics include not only Indians but foreigners as well. Former Pakistan captain and fast bowler Wasim Akram believes that India’s negligence towards playing international matches in the limited overs format is the reason for its poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Before Akram, Sachin Tendulkar did the post-mortem of Team India’s batting against New Zealand. Kapil Dev, who made Team India the ODI World Cup champion for the first time under his leadership, is also unhappy with Virat Kohli’s statement.

Tendulkar said, “New Zealand’s fielding decoration from the first ball and the change in bowling was fantastic. His strategy was very good. We only scored 35 for 2 in the first 6 overs. According to me, the spell from the 6th to the 10th over was crucial. We scored just 13 runs in 24 balls and lost one wicket. I think this was an important phase which we did not take advantage of because after losing wickets, the batsmen focus on building partnerships.

Regarding spinners, he said, ‘If I talk about spinners, Ish Sodhi was very impressive. Mitchell Santner also bowled well. Both conceded 32 runs in 8 overs. It was an impressive performance. I hope our team will do well in the tournament in the coming days.

On the other hand, Kapil Dev feels that Virat Kohli’s admission that his team did not show enough courage during the T20 World Cup loss against New Zealand is a “very weak statement”.

Kapil told ‘ABP News’, ‘This is a very weak statement by a big player like Kohli. We all know and we all believe that he has the hunger and desire to win matches for the team. But if the body language of the team and the thinking process of the captain will be like this, then it will be very difficult to boost the morale of the players in the dressing room.

Talking to ‘A Sports’, Wasim Akram said, ‘India played the last limited overs series with all the senior players in March. It is currently November. It is clear that Team India is not taking international cricket seriously.

Akram said, ‘Team India feels that playing in the IPL is enough. You play as much league cricket in the world as you want. When you play league cricket, you have only one or two good bowlers from the opposition team, but when you play international cricket, you have five good bowlers in front of you.

Wasim Akram considered India’s loss of the toss against New Zealand as the main reason for the defeat. At the same time, he also reprimanded the team for sending a batsman like Rohit Sharma to number 3. He said, ‘The Indian team made many mistakes in the match. The biggest mistake in a do or die match was to change Rohit’s batting position.