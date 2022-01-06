Sachin Tendulkar Friend Vinod Kambli Fires At Indian Team Coaching System Blames for only making money and not paying attention on players

Sachin Tendulkar’s friend and former cricketer Vinod Kambli has raised questions on the coach of the Indian cricket team. They have brought the whole system to the dock. He said that in the pursuit of making money, he does not pay attention to the players.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is constantly in the discussion about his statements. Meanwhile, he has vented anger on the coach of the Indian team. He said that all the coaches have forgotten their first duty in the pursuit of making money. He has blamed the coach for the poor form of the team’s big players and captain Virat Kohli.

Vinod Kambli posted on social media platform Koo and brought Team India’s coaching system to the dock. He wrote that, ‘I think the way the big players are struggling with their poor form, it will not be right to blame them only. Coaches in today’s era are not short of money because they are making so much money that they do not even ask and in this affair they have forgotten what their first duty is.

He further wrote in his post that, ‘In such a situation, the old captain has also had to suffer and its result is in front of everyone. I will not take names but I am against one on one coaching. Significantly, for the last few days, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara along with skipper Virat Kohli are failing to do wonders with the bat.

There was a demand for removal from CIC

Earlier last month, the Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association had demanded the dissolution of the Cricket Reform Committee (CIC). Along with this, CIC member Vinod Kambi was also held guilty for the team’s poor performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The CIC includes Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood friend and former Indian cricket team player Vinod Kambli, besides former Mumbai players Jatin Paranjpe and Nilesh Kulkarni. Apex Council holds all three responsible for the team’s poor performance. She wants to appoint a new CIC in the Apex Council.

Earlier, Aakash Chopra had also said after the first innings of the Johannesburg Test that, ‘I think both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are on a very thin line at the moment. We all like both of these players very much. Now these two legends have one more innings left to prove themselves. However, both had scored half-centuries in the second innings.