Sachin Tendulkar Friend Vinod Kambli To Dinesh Karthik Imran Khan Wasim Akram Cricketers Married More Than Once

Dinesh Karthik To Wasim Akram And Imran Khan Cricketers Married Twice: From Indian wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik to current Pakistan PM Imran Khan, many cricketers have had more than one marriage. Wasim Akram’s name is also included in this list.

Indian cricketers are often in the news for their sports as well as their personal lives. News of extra marital affairs of cricketers is also common. At the same time, there have been many Indian cricketers who divorced their first wife and got married again. Not one but many big names are included in this list.

If you look at this list, Dinesh Karthik is the latest case in this list, but apart from him, there have been many cricketers who have had more than one marriage. In this list, apart from Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh, the names of many foreign cricketers are also included from Vinod Kambli, considered to be Sachin Tendulkar’s close friend.

Vinod Kambli

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is often discussed about his friendship with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. He married Noella Lewis in the year 1998. While married, he fell in love with the fashion model Andrea. After 12 years of marriage, Kambli divorced Lewis and married Andrea.

Mohammad Azharuddin

One of India’s greatest batsmen, Mohammad Azharuddin used to make a lot of headlines outside the playground. His first marriage was to Naureen in 1987. During 1995, his name started being associated with actress Sangeeta Bijlani. After divorce from Naureen, Azhar married Sangeeta in the year 1996. At that time Sangeeta was a well-known actress and model. Azhar’s second marriage was also not successful and both got divorced in 2010.

Dinesh Karthik

Team India’s wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik’s first marriage was with Nikita Vijay. However, after the affair between Nikita and cricketer Murali Vijay came to light, both of them got divorced. After the breakup of his first marriage in 2015, the Indian cricketer married Dipika Pallikal. Deepika is a famous squash player of India.

Javagal Srinath

Former India cricketer Javagal Srinath is currently serving as the match referee of the ICC Panel. He has been one of the most successful fast bowlers of India. He has also married twice. Earlier, he married Jyotsna in 1999 but due to some reasons both of them separated. After this, Srinath married a journalist named Madhavi Patravali in 2008.

Yograj Singh

Yograj Singh is the father of the legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Yograj has also played one Test and 6 ODIs for India. His first wife’s name is Shabnam who is also Yuvraj’s mother. But due to family reasons, there was a rift between Yograj-Shabnam and due to this both of them got divorced. Yograj Singh remarried to Satveer Kaur, with whom he had a son and a daughter.

Wasim Akram

Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram was first married in the year 1995 to Huma Mufti. After Huma’s death in 2009, Wasim Akram married an Australian girl Thompson. For several days, he also had discussions with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan used to be very popular about women. He married Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 in Paris. But after 9 years both of them got divorced. After getting divorced from his first wife, Imran married TV journalist Reham Khan, but after a few days both of them also got divorced.