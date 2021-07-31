Sachin Tendulkar invested 20 lack dollars in JetSynthesys

New Delhi. Former India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently invested in a big company, named JetSynthesis. In this company, he has invested 20 lakhs i.e. Rs 14.8 crores. Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesis shared this information on Thursday.

What did Sachin Tendulkar say

Let us tell you that JetSynthesis is a Pune-based company, which apart from India, has offices in other countries including UK, Japan, European Union and America. After this big deal, Sachin Tendulkar said, ‘I have a five-year relationship with JetSynthesis. We started our journey with Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and strengthened it with a unique virtual reality cricket experience. It is one of the most popular games in its class and has been downloaded over 20 million times.

The company is expanding its scope: Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar further said, ‘When this association was started, its aim was to give an authentic gaming experience to cricket lovers around the world. But now I am told that this company is going to include more cross-category digital products and platforms and is expanding its footprint for the same.

Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and MD, JetSynthesis said that with 100 MB, the company has tried to give Sachin fans a platform on which they can interact directly with Sachin. Let us tell you that JetSynthesis sees this investment as a huge success and is celebrating the achievement of Sachin’s trust.

Tendulkar has faith in company’s vision: Navani

Navani further said that after this investment, Sachin Tendulkar has become an even more important member of our company. We are proud of Bharat Ratna, a man of strong values ​​and an iconic Indian and global brand, as we build a new age digital media entertainment and sports platform.

He also added that Tendulkar’s long-term association with the company means that he has full faith in the company’s vision.