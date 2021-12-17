Sachin Tendulkar Most Admired Indian Sportsman in World Leaves Behind Amitabh Bachchan Shahrukh Khan With Christiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Sachin Tendulkar has been ranked 12th in the list of most admired celebrities in the world. He is also above Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Donald Trump and Virat Kohli.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, is definitely away from the field, but his popularity is not less than anyone even today. You can guess from this that he is the most loved Indian player in the list of Most Admired Man of 2021. At the same time, he is also above stars like Big B and SRK in this list.

Let us tell you that in this list released every year, former US President Barack Obama still remains at the top. Also Bill Gates is second and Chinese President Xi Jinping is in third place. Sachin Tendulkar is at 12th position in this list. He is also higher in this list than former US President Donald Trump.

The country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at 8th place in this list. Last year they were fourth in this list but this year they have lost four places. Indian Test captain Virat Kohli is also included in the top 20 of this list. He has been ranked 18th in this list.

Sachin is above Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan

In this list released by YouGov, the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is at 15th and Shahrukh Khan is at 14th place. Both the cinema giants are behind the former Indian cricketer in this list. Also, if we talk about players, then star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is in fourth place and Lionel Messi is in 7th place.

Apart from this, Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan has also been ranked 17th in this list. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ranked 9th, Hollywood actor Jackie Chan at 5th, Elon Musk at 6th and current US President Joe Biden at 20th.

Let us tell you that every year this survey is done in search of the most admired or admired person in the world. This year the survey was conducted among more than 42,000 people from 39 countries. YouGov is an internationally based internet market research & data analysis firm. Its headquarter is located in United Kingdom (London). This survey is conducted every year by this organization itself.