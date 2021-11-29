Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid Named Indian descent Rachin Ravindra Ejaz Patel now snatched victory from Team India return unbeaten 91 balls out of 179 IND vs NZ

Rachin Ravindra was born on 18 November 1999 in Wellington. His father Ravi Krishnamurthy belongs to Bangalore. He is a software systems architect by profession. His mother’s name is Deepa Krishnamurthy. Ravi Krishnamurthy had settled in New Zealand in the 90s. Ejaz Patel is also of Indian origin.

The Indian cricket team was one wicket away from the victory against New Zealand. The special thing is that in the way of the victory of Team Indian, only Indians became an obstacle. Team India had given a target of 284 runs to New Zealand to win in the second innings. Team India’s bowlers were also successful in bringing down New Zealand’s 9 wickets, but Indian-born Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel stood as a rock.

Rachin Ravindra When he came to the crease, New Zealand’s score was 128 for 6 in 69.1 overs. Rachin Ravindra held one end. However, wickets kept falling from the other end. New Zealand’s score at one time became 155 for 9 in 89.2 overs. At this point around 9 wickets were left to be bowled. India’s victory looked probable. Indian-origin Ejaz Patel came out to bat at number 11.

After this Ravindra and Ijaz scored only 10 runs in the next 52 balls, but did not let their wickets fall. Indian bowlers bowled 179 balls since Rachin came to the crease. Out of this, Rachin faced 91 balls and remained unbeaten on 18 runs with the help of 2 fours.

At the same time, Ajaz Patel played 23 balls out of 52 and remained unbeaten on 2 runs. In this way the Indian team remained one wicket away from victory. Let us tell you that Team India’s last win against New Zealand in Test was achieved in 2016.

Let us tell you that Rachin Ravindra was born on 18 November 1999 in Wellington. His father Ravi Krishnamurthy belongs to Bangalore. He is a software systems architect by profession. His mother’s name is Deepa Krishnamurthy. Ravi Krishnamurthy had settled in New Zealand in the 90s.

Rachin has played 6 international T20 matches so far. In this he has scored 54 runs and has taken 6 wickets. He has so far scored 316 runs in 12 List A matches and has also taken 8 wickets. Apart from this, Rachin has scored 1595 runs at an average of 38.90. He has scored 3 centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Not only this, he has also taken 25 wickets. Rachin has also participated in two Under 19 World Cups (2016 and 2018) for New Zealand. Rachin was also included in the New Zealand squad in the final of the Ravindra World Test Championship. However, he did not get a place in the XI.

Ravi Krishnamurthy is a big fan of Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. He named his son Rachin after Sachin and Dravid. The name Rachin is derived from the combination of Ra’s of Rahul and Chin of Sachin. Rachin was also born in New Zealand. Not only this, Rachin’s father had also established a cricket club in New Zealand.

Ejaz Patel is also of Indian origin. She was born on 21 October 1988 in Mumbai. He later made his Test debut for New Zealand against Pakistan on 16 November 2018. Ejaz Patel took 2 wickets in the first innings of the Kanpur Test and 1 wicket in the second innings.