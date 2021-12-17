Sachin Tendulkar returns Team India dressing room Sourav Ganguly hints Master Blaster Back

Many former Team India legends have served Indian cricket in one form or the other, but Sachin Tendulkar has never returned to the Indian dressing room after retiring from international cricket.

Many former cricketers have joined Indian cricket in coaching or mentorship roles since former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly became the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After Ganguly became the BCCI President, many former cricketers have been approached for various roles to strengthen Indian cricket.

Ganguly recently talked about Tendulkar joining Indian cricket. He said it is not a far-fetched one, but the “conflict of interest” remains a major impediment in doing so.

Speaking on Boria Majumdar’s show ‘Backstage with Boria’, Ganguly said, “Sachin is obviously a little different. He doesn’t want to be involved in all this. However, I am sure that Sachin will be involved in Indian cricket in some way or the other. This cannot be good news. How he will return is definitely to be worked out.

Ganguly said, ‘Because there is a lot of ‘conflict of interest’ all around. Right or wrong, the word ‘confrontation’ keeps jumping in whatever you do. Some of these seem unrealistic to me. So you have to look at the best way to engage the best talent in the game. Sometime Sachin will also find a way to join Indian cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar serves as a mentor for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As far as his return to the Indian dressing room is concerned, it is a conflict of interest issue. He may have to leave the said role (mentor of Mumbai Indians) to work with the Indian team in future.

Talking about the former Indian cricketers giving their services to Team India, Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri worked as the head coach of the team. Legendary MS Dhoni was part of the backroom staff as a mentor to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian team. VVS Laxman has taken over as the new Director of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Now Ganguly has hinted at the inclusion of batting great Sachin Tendulkar in an official role in Indian cricket.