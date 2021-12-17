Sachin Tendulkar sledged by Pakistan coach but Saqlain Mushtaq disturbed himselfdisclosed on YouTube Watch Video

The match between India and Pakistan is always a fork. Players use every trick to defeat each other. This also includes sledding. This incident is from the 90s. Then the teams of India and Pakistan were playing in the Sahara Cup in India.

Pakistan cricket team head coach Saqlain Mushtaq sledged Sachin Tendulkar during the match. The former Pakistan spinner himself had admitted this on his YouTube channel. He had also told that in response, Sachin had told him something, due to which his attention was distracted from bowling. After this he vowed never to sled Sachin Tendulkar ever again.

Saqlain said, ‘In the year 1997, we went to India to play the Sahara Cup. I made my debut only two years ago. Two years is a very short time, but some of my performances were such that gave me a lot of confidence in my bowling. Sachin Tendulkar was batting in the Sahara Cup. I started sledding Sachin Tendulkar. Once, twice, thrice…. I used to say something or the other while coming.

Saqlain Mushtaq said, ‘Sachin didn’t say anything to me. He kept concentrating in his batting. When it was 5-6 times, after the end of the over, Sachin called me to him. He started telling me- Man, I consider you a very good boy. I consider myself a very good person. You look like that you are very good. You are not of the rude type.’

Saqlain said, ‘Sachin told me that you are also a good player. I have never said such a thing to you. Why are you treating me like this? I don’t like it at all.’

Saqlain said, ‘Sachin spoke very well. Believe me, I was so embarrassed, so embarrassed that for one or two overs, only Sachin’s words kept swirling in my mind.

Saqlain said, ‘I was not able to concentrate on my bowling. When I went to bowl to him, I used to switch myself on, but Sachin’s words kept reverberating in my ears. I was very disturbed. While fielding I was at deep-point, even then Sachin’s face and alpha were spinning in front of me again and again.

Saqlain said, ‘It was very embarrassing. After that I intended that I would never say anything to this fellow. After that we (Sachin and I) played many times, but he also did not say anything to me and I also did not tell him anything.