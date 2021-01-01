Sachin Tendulkar Special Ganesh Chaturthi: On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, watch Sachin Tendulkar video, offer flowers to Lord Ganesha under mother’s guidance, Sehwag says Ganpati Bappa Morya while sharing photo – Ganpati Bappa Morya

The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has started from today (September 10). People from all over the country are making ‘Ganti Bappa’ sitting at their homes. Why should Sachin Tendulkar and former opener Virender Sehwag, who once ridiculed bowlers on the cricket field, be left behind?A 45-second video of Sachin is currently going viral on social media in which he is seen garlanding idols of Lord Ganesha and other deities under the supervision of his ‘mother’.

Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar Ganesh Chaturthi) wrote in the caption of the video, ‘On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I am offering flowers to Ganapati and other deities under the guidance of’ I ‘. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the other hand, Sehwag (Virender Sehwag) was also seen worshiping the child form of ‘Bappa’. He has posted a photo of himself with Bappa on his official Twitter handle in which he is seen sitting in front of Bappa. Sehwag wrote, ‘Vighnaharta Shri Ganesh make a new beginning of happiness in everyone’s life. Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Fans on social media are praising Sachin and Sehwag and giving their reactions.

Ganesha is born on Ganesh Chaturthi, which is worshiped as the embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. In India, it is a common practice to chant the name of Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles in one’s work. That is why he is also called a disruptor.