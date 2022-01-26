Sachin Tendulkar Threatened his office colleague told anchor wear this cap someone else youtube cricket story

Sachin Tendulkar Age: Born on 24 April 1973 in Mumbai, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar married paediatrician Anjali Mehta on 24 May 1995. According to media reports, Sachin and Anjali first met in 1990.

Sachin Tendulkar is not only a great cricketer but also a very good human being. He is counted among the very calm natured cricketers. In such a situation, if someone says that Master Blaster must have threatened anyone, then you may not believe it, but it has happened.

Sachin himself had said this in an interview. Not only this, he did not threaten any one but many employees of his office at once. During the interview, he even told the anchor that someone else should wear this cap.

Sachin had answered many more questions of anchor Gaurav Kapoor in the show ‘Breakfast with Champions’ of ‘Oaktree Sports’ YouTube channel. During the conversation, the anchor said, ‘I have heard that you threatened many employees of your office. You told them to stand in front of a bowling machine that bowls at 90 mph. Those poor people must have been shocked?’

To this Sachin Tendulkar said, ‘No, he talks big while sitting in the office, so I said come out of the AC room for a bit. He used to say after watching on TV that this ball should not have been played. The bat was thrown out a lot. On this I told those people – come sir, come to the ground. Watch how it feels when the ball hits 90 mph (about 145 kph). You will know how it feels then.

During the conversation, Vada Pav was ordered for Sachin Tendulkar. While serving him Vada Pav, the anchor said, ‘This Shivaji Park Vada Pav has never been served in such style.’ Sachin said, ‘Vada pav of Shivaji Park?’ The anchor said, ‘Yes because I know about your craze for vada pav.’ Sachin said, ‘Give me a minute. I have a little doubt.’

The anchor said, ‘Do you doubt that this is not Shivaji Park’s Vada Pav.’ During this, Sachin checks the Vada Pav. He smells, then tastes a bite. After this, Sachin rubbed both his palms and said, ‘Wear this cap to someone else. This is not the Vada Pav of Shivaji Park.

Then he called the waiter and asked, ‘Where did you get this from? Bandra… from where did you get it?’ To this the anchor said, ‘Brought it from Carter Road Joggers Park.’ Sachin said, ‘Yes Shivaji Park’s Vada Pav has such a test, which cannot go away.’ After this, Sachin pointed with tongue and head and said, ‘He has entered here not here.’