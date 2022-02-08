Sachin Tendulkar To Kapil Dev All World Champion Cricketers Who Acted in Films Including Salman Khan Movie

Sachin Tendulkar To Kapil Dev, Cricketers Acted in Bollywood Films: From Sachin Tendulkar to Kapil Dev, many world champion cricketers have played roles in Bollywood films. All the cricketers included in this list have been part of the world champion team.

Sachin Tendulkar To Kapil Dev, Cricketers Acted in Bollywood Films: From Sachin Tendulkar to Kapil Dev, many world champion cricketers have played roles in Bollywood films. All the cricketers included in this list have been part of the world champion team.

By the way, many films have been made in Bollywood on cricketers. But there are many cricketers who have tried their hands in Bollywood films many times. Many world champion players are also included in this list. It includes the names of the players of the world winning Indian team of 1983 and 2011.

Kapil Dev

Captain Kapil Dev, who made India the world champion for the first time under his captaincy in 1983, is also known as Haryana Hurricane. Recently, the film 83 was made reflecting the saga of his personality and the glory of the World Champion team. Apart from Shreyas Talpade’s Iqbal, Kapil Dev has also been seen in Dillagi Yeh Dillagi, Chain Coolie’s Main Coolie. He has also appeared in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra starrer film Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Mohinder Amarnath

Mohinder Amarnath, who played a key role in India’s 1983 World Cup victory, played his father Lala Amarnath in the recently released film 83. Ranveer Singh starrer this film was based on Kapil Dev’s World Champion team. A glimpse of Kapil Dev sitting in the stand is also seen in this film.

Sunil Gavaskar

Apart from the cricket field, Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary batsman of the cricket world, also showed his hand in acting on the big screen. Little Master made his acting debut in the 1980 Marathi film Savali Premachi. Apart from this, in 1988, he also played a cameo role in Naseeruddin Shah’s comedy film Malamaal.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, has played cameo roles in films. He was first seen in the film Kabhi Ajnabi, The Stumped. After this, he also appeared in James Erskine’s Sachin A Billion Dreams documentary. In the coming times, he will be seen in another documentary God of Cricket.

Harbhajan Singh

Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, made his big screen debut with the Tamil film Friendship. Earlier, he had appeared in Punjabi films Bhaji in Problem and Second Hand Husband. Bhajji has also been seen in Salman Khan’s film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

s. Sreesanth

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth was banned after spot-fixing. Recently, by removing his ban, he has got a clean chit in that case. Sreesanth was seen in TV’s popular reality shows Bigg Boss besides Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena. The Indian bowler has also often featured in films like 2, Team 5, Cabaret and Kempegowda.

Let us tell you that in the above mentioned cricketers, all the world champions have been part of the teams. Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath were the key players of the 1983 champion team. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and S. Sreesanth was part of the Indian team that became champions in 2011.