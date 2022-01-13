Sachin Tendulkar To Kapil Dev Cricketers Got Married in Age of 25 Or Before Virender Sehwag Pakistan Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad Also in List

Sachin Tendulkar To Kapil Dev Cricketers (*25*) Married in Age of 25 Or Before Virender Sehwag Pakistan Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad Also in List

There are additionally many cricketers who obtained married on the age of 25 or much less. Many names are included in this listing from Sachin Tendulkar to Kapil Dev. Also a Pakistani and an Australian cricketer are additionally named in this listing.

Other than the efficiency and profession of India’s star cricketers, their private life can be usually mentioned. Followers are additionally curious to know many issues just like the wives of the gamers, their relationships, affairs, girlfriends and so on. In view of this, right this moment we are going to speak about these Indian cricketers who obtained married at an early age.

The listing contains many names from Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag. On the similar time, Ahmed Shehzad of Pakistan and former Australian legend Steve Waugh are additionally included. The particular factor is that in this listing there’s additionally a world-winning captain of India whose head was tied on the age of 21. Allow us to see the entire listing one after the other:-

Sachin Tendulkar

Everybody is aware of that Anjali Tendulkar (earlier Anjali Mehta), spouse of master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar, is older than him. However allow us to inform you that on the time when Sachin was married to Anjali, his age was solely 22 years. On the similar time, Anjali’s age was 28 years at the moment. Each had tied the knot on 24 Could 1995.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, the present President and former captain of the Indian Cricket Board, began his worldwide profession in 1992. On 21 February 1997, he married his childhood good friend Donna Roy. Ganguly was solely 24 years outdated on the time of marriage.

Kapil Dev

Captain Kapil Dev, who made India world champions beneath his captaincy for the primary time in 1983, is the youngest in this listing. Truly that’s as a result of Kapil Dev was married solely on the age of 21. Based on the information, she had met Romi Bhatia in 1978 and after two years of relationship, each of them obtained married in 1980.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag had given his coronary heart to his childhood good friend and distant relative Aarti Ahlawat. The connection of each lasted for a very long time. After this, each obtained married on 22 April 2004. India’s explosive batsman Veeru was solely 25 years outdated at the moment.

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel, the previous wicket-keeper batsman of Crew India, has made his vital place in Crew India in 2002 on the age of simply 17. Parthiv married Avani Zaveri in 2008 in Ahmedabad on the age of simply 23.

Ahmed Shehzad

The identify of a Pakistani cricketer can be included in this listing. This cricketer can be known as a replica of Virat Kohli. His identify is Ahmed Shahzad who obtained married on the age of 23. He did this along with his childhood good friend Sana Murad in 2015.

Steve Waugh

The identify of a legendary participant from Australia can be included in this listing. Former captain Steve Waugh, who took Australia to new heights, obtained married on the age of 25. Steve married Lynette Waugh in 1990. The 2 even have three kids, named Austin, Lily and Roshi.