Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Kapil Dev Ravindra Jadeja Mahela Jayawardene Kumar Sangakkara Zaheer Khan restaurants owned By Cricketers

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Kapil Dev Ravindra Jadeja Mahela Jayawardene Kumar Sangakkara Zaheer Khan restaurants owned By Cricketers
Written by admin
Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Kapil Dev Ravindra Jadeja Mahela Jayawardene Kumar Sangakkara Zaheer Khan restaurants owned By Cricketers

Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Kapil Dev Ravindra Jadeja Mahela Jayawardene Kumar Sangakkara Zaheer Khan restaurants owned By Cricketers

Cricketers Restaurant List: What the players crave the most during their career is traditional food. Often they have to give up their favorite food due to fitness restrictions.

Contents hide
1 Cricketers Restaurant List: What the players crave the most during their career is traditional food. Often they have to give up their favorite food due to fitness restrictions.
2 Sachin Tendulkar (Tendulkar’s World)
3 Virat Kohli (Nueva/One8.Commune)
4 Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (Ministry of Crabs)
5 Kapil Dev’s Elevens
6 Ravindra Jadeja (Jaddu’s Food Field)
7 Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine

Cricketers usually win the hearts of fans with their scintillating on-field performances. Players like Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan are very popular all over the world. If we leave cricket for a moment, one thing that players crave a lot is traditional food, as they often have to give up their favorite food due to fitness restrictions.

However, who said that they can’t please their fans by providing great food at a great location. Sportsmen are well aware that the way to one’s heart is through his stomach. Perhaps this is the reason why some cricketers have ventured into the hospitality sector by opening their own restaurants. Let us have a look at the cricketers who have some great restaurants.

Sachin Tendulkar (Tendulkar’s World)

The name of Sachin Tendulkar’s restaurant is Tendulkar’s World. Experience the world of Master Blaster at Tendulkar’s World. Sachin Tendulkar’s signature is on every crockery in the restaurant. The restaurant offers all the cuisines from around the world that Sachin Tendulkar loves. This restaurant is on Chhatrapati Shivaji Marg, Mumbai.

READ Also  IPL Most Successful Teams - IPL Records: Which IPL team has won the most matches
Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli (Nueva/One8.Commune)

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is the most followed sports personality in the country. In an attempt to reduce some distance between himself and the fans, he opened a luxurious and fine restaurant named Nueva in New Delhi. Kohli began his journey as the owner of Nueva in 2017.

Virat Kohli Nueva in New Delhi

Virat has a restaurant chain named One8.Commune, which has branches in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune. Virat Kohli regularly visits his restaurant when he is in Delhi. Apart from South American cuisine, this restaurant also offers dishes from countries like Spain, Italy, Portugal, France and Japan.

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (Ministry of Crabs)

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have been the captains of the Sri Lankan cricket team. Both are counted among the best batsmen of their time. After playing together on the cricket field, they also ventured into the restaurant sector together. The duo jointly opened the restaurant, Ministry of Crabs, in partnership with renowned chef Darshan Munise.

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara Ministry of Crabs in Colombo

Their restaurant focuses exclusively on seafood. He opened his first outlet in Colombo. After tasting success, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara expanded their restaurant chains abroad. They also have restaurants in Mumbai, Shanghai and Manila.

Kapil Dev’s Elevens

Former World Cup winning Indian captain Kapil Dev opened a theme-based restaurant in 2008. Kapil Dev started a cricket-themed restaurant for fans in Patna to express his love for cricket. Kapil Dev named it XI, because 11 players play in a cricket team.

Kapil Dev Kapil Dev Elevens in Patna1

Kapil Dev worked hard on the decoration of the restaurant. The restaurant creates an ideal ambiance for cricket enthusiasts. Artificial grass is laid on the floor. There are flags of different countries on the walls. It is usually packed on match days, as cricket fans prefer to watch matches sitting in a place that gives them a stadium-like atmosphere.

READ Also  U19 World Cup 2022: Covid Hit Indian Team Beats Ireland by 174 Runs Progressed to Quarter Finals

Ravindra Jadeja (Jaddu’s Food Field)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened his first restaurant in Rajkot in 2012. This restaurant proved lucky for the Indian off-spinner. In fact, the day his restaurant was inaugurated, Jadeja was selected in the Indian Test team (12 December 2012). He told this thing in an interview. Jadeja’s restaurant is named Jaddu’s Food Field.

Ravindra Jadeja Jaddu Food Field in Rajkot2

Describing his love for the number 12 in an interview, he said that he was born in the 12th month of the year. His jersey number is 12. He got his first Test call from Team India on the same date. Jadeja’s Restaurant in Rajkot is one of the best places to visit in Rajkot with your loved ones. There visitors find traditional Indian food.

Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine

Zaheer Khan is one of the best fast bowlers in Indian cricket. He was known for his excellent swing bowling. He opened the first restaurant named Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine in Pune.

Zaheer Khan ZK in Pune

Like his cricketing career, he achieved great success in this venture as well. Their restaurant provides inside and outside dining for the customers. Here you can also spend your quality time with friends along with cuisine. This restaurant is quite expensive, but is a great place for the lovers of delicious cuisine.


#Sachin #Tendulkar #Virat #Kohli #Kapil #Dev #Ravindra #Jadeja #Mahela #Jayawardene #Kumar #Sangakkara #Zaheer #Khan #restaurants #owned #Cricketers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  28th December: Monday's Football Accumulator - 7/1

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment