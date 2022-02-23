Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Kapil Dev Ravindra Jadeja Mahela Jayawardene Kumar Sangakkara Zaheer Khan restaurants owned By Cricketers

Cricketers usually win the hearts of fans with their scintillating on-field performances. Players like Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan are very popular all over the world. If we leave cricket for a moment, one thing that players crave a lot is traditional food, as they often have to give up their favorite food due to fitness restrictions.

However, who said that they can’t please their fans by providing great food at a great location. Sportsmen are well aware that the way to one’s heart is through his stomach. Perhaps this is the reason why some cricketers have ventured into the hospitality sector by opening their own restaurants. Let us have a look at the cricketers who have some great restaurants.

Sachin Tendulkar (Tendulkar’s World)

The name of Sachin Tendulkar’s restaurant is Tendulkar’s World. Experience the world of Master Blaster at Tendulkar’s World. Sachin Tendulkar’s signature is on every crockery in the restaurant. The restaurant offers all the cuisines from around the world that Sachin Tendulkar loves. This restaurant is on Chhatrapati Shivaji Marg, Mumbai.

Virat Kohli (Nueva/One8.Commune)

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is the most followed sports personality in the country. In an attempt to reduce some distance between himself and the fans, he opened a luxurious and fine restaurant named Nueva in New Delhi. Kohli began his journey as the owner of Nueva in 2017.

Virat has a restaurant chain named One8.Commune, which has branches in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune. Virat Kohli regularly visits his restaurant when he is in Delhi. Apart from South American cuisine, this restaurant also offers dishes from countries like Spain, Italy, Portugal, France and Japan.

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (Ministry of Crabs)

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have been the captains of the Sri Lankan cricket team. Both are counted among the best batsmen of their time. After playing together on the cricket field, they also ventured into the restaurant sector together. The duo jointly opened the restaurant, Ministry of Crabs, in partnership with renowned chef Darshan Munise.

Their restaurant focuses exclusively on seafood. He opened his first outlet in Colombo. After tasting success, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara expanded their restaurant chains abroad. They also have restaurants in Mumbai, Shanghai and Manila.

Kapil Dev’s Elevens

Former World Cup winning Indian captain Kapil Dev opened a theme-based restaurant in 2008. Kapil Dev started a cricket-themed restaurant for fans in Patna to express his love for cricket. Kapil Dev named it XI, because 11 players play in a cricket team.

Kapil Dev worked hard on the decoration of the restaurant. The restaurant creates an ideal ambiance for cricket enthusiasts. Artificial grass is laid on the floor. There are flags of different countries on the walls. It is usually packed on match days, as cricket fans prefer to watch matches sitting in a place that gives them a stadium-like atmosphere.

Ravindra Jadeja (Jaddu’s Food Field)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened his first restaurant in Rajkot in 2012. This restaurant proved lucky for the Indian off-spinner. In fact, the day his restaurant was inaugurated, Jadeja was selected in the Indian Test team (12 December 2012). He told this thing in an interview. Jadeja’s restaurant is named Jaddu’s Food Field.

Describing his love for the number 12 in an interview, he said that he was born in the 12th month of the year. His jersey number is 12. He got his first Test call from Team India on the same date. Jadeja’s Restaurant in Rajkot is one of the best places to visit in Rajkot with your loved ones. There visitors find traditional Indian food.

Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine

Zaheer Khan is one of the best fast bowlers in Indian cricket. He was known for his excellent swing bowling. He opened the first restaurant named Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine in Pune.

Like his cricketing career, he achieved great success in this venture as well. Their restaurant provides inside and outside dining for the customers. Here you can also spend your quality time with friends along with cuisine. This restaurant is quite expensive, but is a great place for the lovers of delicious cuisine.