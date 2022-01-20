Sachin Tendulkar Will Not Take Part in Road Safety World Series 2nd Season Dues of Several Players Are Allegedly Pending

Sachin Tendulkar won’t play in the second season of the Road Safety World Series. The supply mentioned that this event is to be held in UAE from March 1 to March 19 this 12 months. The cash of many Bangladeshi gamers has not been acquired but.

Allow us to let you know that in the primary season, Sachin Tendulkar was the captain of India Legends and below his management the group additionally turned the champion. Giving info to PTI, a supply near it mentioned, ‘Sachin Tendulkar won’t take part in this season of Road Safety World Series. This event is to be held in UAE from March 1 to March 19 and Sachin won’t be concerned in it in any means.

The supply additionally added that, ‘Ravi Gaikwad was the principle organizer of this league in the primary season. Many cricketers together with Sachin haven’t been paid them. Ought to discuss to him for extra particulars.’ In line with Bangladesh media experiences, Khalid Mahmood, Khalid Mashood, Mehrab Hossain, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar and Nafees Iqbal haven’t acquired the cash but.

On the similar time, in accordance with the supply, the title of Sachin Tendulkar can be included in these gamers. Sachin was additionally the model ambassador for the primary season of this event. Sunil Gavaskar was made its commissioner. In line with the supply, most of the gamers had been signed by Majestic Legends Pvt Ltd and PMG. All of the groups had been being managed by the Second Inning Sports activities and Leisure Firm.

This event began in 2020 which was stopped halfway because of Corona. After this it was accomplished in 2021. On this, all of the gamers had been promised that on the time of signing they might get 10% cash, 40% by 25 February 2021 and the remaining 50% by 31 March 2021. Gaikwad has additionally been contacted a number of instances for this however he didn’t reply to calls or messages.