Sachin Vajes requested to be kept at home after heart surgery, the court refused

Former police officer Sachin Waje has recently undergone heart surgery. Sachin Waje had requested that instead of sending him to jail, he should be imprisoned at home. The local court on Wednesday rejected the request. An SUV with explosives was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. After that, Sachin Waje is the main accused in the murder case of businessman Mukesh Hiran.Last week, Waje’s lawyer rushed him to a special NIA court and asked for permission to heal him at home. But the National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the application, saying he could try to escape if he was under house arrest. Judge A. T. Wankhede on Wednesday dismissed Wala’s petition.

Waje will now be taken to Taloja Jail, sources said. The court asked Waje to eat home-cooked food and sought medical advice as needed. J. Permission to take to the hospital. Waje and nine other accused are currently in judicial custody.