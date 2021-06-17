Sachin Waje Mukesh Ambani case: Antila case Sachin Waje

The National Investigation Agency has made a major revelation in its indictment. On February 25, a gelatin-filled Scorpio was placed outside Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia building. So far, rumors have been circulating that the vehicle is in the name of Thane businessman Hiren Mansukh, while the NIA has revealed in its chargesheet that the vehicle was sold by Mansukh to Sachin Waje and has been with Waje since December 2020.

Waje had asked the car dealer not to divulge the secret.

Prior to the Antilia case, the crime branch itself was owned by Sachin Waje. She was later classed to the ATS. According to the NIA, Sachin Waje had told Hiren Mansukh that if the ATS asked questions, the car dealer should not tell him the secret.

The case went to the NIA and Hiren Mansukh was murdered

The case was referred to the NIA after the assassination of Hiren Mansukh and the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis surrounded the state government in the Assembly on March 5.

Waje himself was present at Hiren Mansukh’s autopsy.

According to the NIA, on March 5, when Hiren Mansukh’s body was being autopsied at the CSM Hospital in Kalwa, Sachin Waje himself was present there.

Gelatin and threatening letters in Scorpio Just left

The NIA has claimed in its chargesheet that Sachin Waje himself had put gelatin in the Scorpio vehicle. He was driving this car. He had also left a threatening letter in the vehicle, which was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Hiren Mansukh was sold to Scorpio Waje,

The Scorpio car was sold by Hiren Mansukh to Sachin Waje. This means that the car was officially owned by Sachin Waje.

The government Innova behind the Scorpio was also on time

What is special is that behind this Scorpio car was an Innova vehicle, it was the official car of CIU, i.e. it was also the vehicle of Sachin Waje, which was driven by the driver of CIU.

The driver of the Innova said – Sachin Waje put him in the dark

The driver told NIA that Sachin Waje had kept him in the dark in the matter. Waje said only that this is a secret operation of CIU. After that Sachin went some distance and changed all his clothes and also changed the clothes of the driver.

Antilia booked a hotel room for 100 nights to enforce the scam

The NIA said in its chargesheet that Sachin Waje had booked a 100-night room in a hotel in South Mumbai to plot the Antilia incident.

Waje plotted the Antilia scandal to make a name for himself

The NIA says Sachin Waje was out of the police force for almost 16 years due to the Khwaja Yunus case. He soon plotted to make a name for himself in the Antilia scandal.

Waje himself parked the car near Antilia, arriving first

The NIA says that on February 25, Sachin Waje himself parked the Scorpio car there. Some time later, when Mukesh Ambani’s security personnel spotted the unauthorized vehicle and the news became a headline, Sachin Waje himself reached the spot first so that the investigation could reach him.

Waje filed the case again in the crime branch on the same day.

An FIR was registered in Gawandevi police station as case number 35/2021. But Sachin Waje re-registered the crime in Crime Branch No. 40/2021 on the same day so that he i.e. Waje himself could become the investigating officer of the case.

