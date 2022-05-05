Sacramento DA files murder charges against 3 alleged gang members involved in April shooting that left 6 dead



Sacramento County District Attorney Ann Mary Schubert announced Tuesday that three members of a gang accused of involvement in a gunfight in downtown last month are now facing three murders, killing six and injuring a dozen.

“All we know is that it was clearly gang-related,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told a news conference. “There was a gunfight between multiple gang rivals.”

The suspects – Smiley Martin, Dandry Martin and Emtula Payton – were charged in connection with the deaths of Janataya Alexander, Yamil Martinez-Andrad and Melinda Davis, three women whom prosecutors described as innocent passers-by in the shooting.

Martin, who is a brother, is currently in prison. Police are still searching for Payton.

The other three people killed – Davazia Turner, Sergio Harris and Joshua Hoye-Luchesi – were also gang members and involved in the gunfight, which prosecutors say led to their deaths.

Sacramento Sheriff: Downtown shooting kills 6, results in ‘treating criminals like victims’

The shooting happened on the morning of April 3, when people flooded the suburban Sacramento streets after the bars closed.

Dundry is a member of the Garden Block Cripps, while his brother, Smiley, is alleged to be a member of his brother’s gang, a member of the 29th Street Cripps.

According to prosecutors, Smiley recorded a video within hours that triggered gunfire and threats.

Payton is a member of the accused G-Mobb, which is linked to Bloods.

Surveillance video showed rivals confronting each other outside a jewelry store and firing guns at their waists before the shooting, prosecutors wrote in court filing. Hundreds of shells were recovered from the spot.

The three suspects are also facing charges of weapons, and Schubert said investigators could review the evidence and file further charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.