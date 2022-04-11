Sacramento sheriff: Downtown shooting that killed six is result of ‘treating criminals like victims’



Smiley Martin, 27, was released from prison in February after serving less than half of his 10-year sentence for punching and whipping his girlfriend with a belt, despite a request from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. “It should not be released because it poses a significant, unreasonable risk to the security of the community.”

Just weeks later, he and his brother, 26-year-old Dandry Martin, were allegedly involved in a gang gunfight in Sacramento in the early hours of April 3, in which six people were killed and dozens more injured.

Tragedy is the latest example of what happens when society fails to punish repeat offenders, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told Gadget Clock Digital.

“The best predictors of future behavior are past behavior, and violent people, when they come out they’re going to be violent, and that’s what we’ve seen here,” Jones said.

“Every crime has a victim, and these victims are sometimes minor and sometimes catastrophic, as we have seen in Sacramento. [on April 3]. This is the latest, but unfortunately it will not end. Because if we don’t change the way California and the rest of this country treat criminals … then it’s just going to be a continuing trend. “

Martin has a long criminal history that spans before his 2017 arrest and subsequent conviction for assaulting his girlfriend.

5 shooters involved in Sacramento shooting, police say ‘gun violence at the center of this tragedy’

He was arrested in January 2013 for possessing an assault rifle and two fully loaded 25-round magazines, which he tried to cancel when contacted by police. In that case, the judge sentenced him to probation and county jail.

Then in November 2013, Martin and three other suspects broke into a Walmart and robbed an electronics store of 2,800. An investigation revealed his involvement in two more robberies that month and he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Three years later, in November 2016, Martin gave a fake name to law enforcement officers and tried to escape when they said he was being held. The attack on his girlfriend, whom the district attorney said he encouraged to be a prostitute, came six months later.

Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Abildgaard wrote in a letter opposing his release last year, “Martin has repeatedly shown that he cannot follow the law, or comply with court conditions.” “His history indicates that he will pursue his own personal agenda regardless of the outcome and the regulatory restrictions on him.”

Eyewitnesses describe the chaotic scene during the California mass shooting: ‘running into each other’

Martin was released from prison in February after providing 508 days of credit for his time in the Sacramento County jail, as well as other post-conviction credits under Proposition 57, a law that California voters passed in 2016 to give “nonviolent” offenders. Opportunity to shave time from their punishment.

Jones cites legislation such as Proposition 57 to get violent offenders out of prison, arguing that Americans now have a collective amnesia about strict-on-crime policies that have reduced crime over the past few decades.

Los Angeles follow-home robbery suspect arrested a few days after his release from prison

“In the late 80’s and early 90’s … Violent crime in California and across the country was so bad that it gave rise to three strikes, gang enhancement, gun augmentation, really dealing with out-of-control violence. This has led, at least in California, and I think as a nationwide trend, towards the reduction of violent crime in the last two or three decades, it has worked ৷ but people have a small memory, and they say, ‘Well, since we are no longer violent, We don’t need these things, without realizing the cause and effect, that these things actually reduce violent crime, “Jones said.

“It’s like we’re moving away from these things, like we’re moving away from the three strikes, like we’re moving towards improvement, like we’re getting people out of prison, like we’re dealing with criminals as victims and victims with criminals as criminals. One can only guess at what is happening. It is going to happen, and we are seeing it end. “

Martin is no exception. Of the 4,070 inmates convicted in Sacramento and released between January 2019 and May 2021, more than 1,300 have served less than half their sentences, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney.

The killings have already increased at the same time. There were 55 homicides in Sacramento in 2021, an increase of about 31% compared to 2020, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The other four largest cities in California – Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco – have seen homicides rise 17% in the past year, according to preliminary data. Institute of Public Policy, California .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.