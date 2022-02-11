Sad Day My Best friend Kieron Pollard Is Missing Please Report To Police Last Seen In Yuzvendra Chahal Pocket

DJ Bravo Missing His Best Friend Kieron Pollard: Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo shared a ‘missing’ picture of Kieron Pollard on February 10, 2022 after 12 PM and before the third and final ODI against India.

Ahead of the third ODI between India and West Indies, Caribbean all-rounder DJ Bravo took people by surprise by posting a post on Instagram. DJ Bravo shared a picture of Kieron Pollard on Instagram after 12 pm on February 10, 2022.

The caption of the post read, ‘It is a sad day indeed. My best friend Kieron Pollard is missing. Friends, if you have any information, please inbox me or report to the police. He also posted a sad face emoji in his caption.

At first, people could not understand anything at first, but after looking carefully, the secret was revealed. Actually, DJ Bravo wrote on Kieron Pollard’s picture, ‘Kieron Pollard, age- 34 years, height- 1.85 m, last seen- in Chahal’s pocket, please contact West Indies when found.’

It didn’t take long for people to understand that DJ Bravo was joking with Kieron Pollard. After this there was a flood of comments. The special thing is that Bravo’s best friend who is ‘missing’, ie Pollard also commented.

Apart from this, many celebrities including former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Fidel Edwards, Darren Sammy, who made West Indies champion twice under his leadership, also commented.

Sammy wrote, ‘DJ Bravo you are so wrong for that boss.’ At the same time, many other people also made very funny comments. Someone asked Bravo how many pegs you had put while sharing this post. At the same time, someone wrote that no one can disappear in India. Apart from this, many other people have made funny comments.

Let us tell you that Kieron Pollard took over the command of West Indies in the first ODI against India. In that match, he was bowled by Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He could not take part in the second ODI due to fitness. He will also not play in the third ODI. India has already won the three-match ODI series. In such a situation, West Indies will try to save their credibility by winning the third ODI.