Saddam son Qusay Hussein did worlds biggest bank robbery robbed 1 billion dollars

When the US invaded Iraq in 2003, a huge amount of cash was recovered from Saddam Hussein’s palace, but it was said that the money was not robbed from the bank.

Today we will tell you about such a robbery in which neither bullet nor any tussle took place. In the world’s biggest robbery, some unarmed robbers just showed a slip and robbed the entire bank. The special thing is that the son of the President of the country was involved in the biggest robbery. Also, the name of this biggest bank robbery is recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.

The world’s biggest robbery incident continued for about five hours and the looted money was carried away in several trucks. It is said that the trucks fell short in this robbery but the money was not over, then the robbers left the rest of the money in the bank and went away comfortably. According to reports, about $ 1 billion i.e. more than Rs 7562 crore was looted in the robbery of this bank.

Actually, in the year 2003, the fear of Saddam Hussein was in power in Iraq, while America was planning an attack on Iraq. Due to many restrictions, there was a situation of starvation in Iraq. These days in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, some people reach the country’s largest bank “Central Bank of Iraq”. A person who reached the manager gave a slip, in which it was written that due to the plan of attack on the country, the President of the country Saddam Hussein has ordered that all the money of the bank should be transferred to a safe place.

The manager’s throat went dry as soon as he read this slip, but his sweat evaporated in front of Saddam Hussein’s fear. In no time all the money was being loaded into big trucks parked outside the bank. Money was filled in three big trucks for five hours, even after that a lot of money was left. After this, the robbers left the money and left five people sitting in trucks.

A few hours later, bank officials learned that Saddam Hussein had not issued any such decree. In such a situation, one thing was clear that a robbery had been committed in the bank. After some time, when asked who had brought the slip, it was found that the person was none other than Saddam’s son Qusay Hussein.

A few days later, when the bank disclosed the amount of this robbery, people were stunned. Never before had such a huge amount been robbed from any bank. At the same time, many people were surprised about the style of robbing the bank that the robbers had carried out such a big robbery with just one slip.

In this robbery neither weapon was used nor any snatching was done. People were astonished for years by such a huge robbery lying in broad daylight in the country’s largest bank. Apart from this, the money robbed in the bank robbery could never be recovered.