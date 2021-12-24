Sadhus appealed to kill Muslims for the sake of Hindu Rashtra, former army chiefs asked – our soldiers are facing danger and we will play bloody games?

Apart from Uttarakhand’s Dharma Sansad, stalwarts also condemned the recent mob lynching of two men accused of sabotage at a gurdwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala district.

A Mahasabha was organized by Yeti Narasimhanand from 17 to 19 December in the name of Dharma Sansad at Ved Niketan Ashram located at Kharkhari in Haridwar. This General Assembly has now come into controversy. Let us tell you that there was talk of killing Muslims in this. A video related to it is going viral on social media.

Participants in this General Assembly: In this case, Uttarakhand Police has registered an FIR against many people including Wasim Rizvi. Let us inform that apart from Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Maa and Wasim Rizvi, BJP leaders Ashwini Upadhyay, Dharmadas Maharaj of Bihar, Anand Swaroop Maharaj, Sagar Sindhuraj Maharaj, Swami Premanand Maharaj also participated in the Mahasabha.

The statement made in the Parliament of Religions, full of controversial statements, has been criticized by many veterans, including former armed forces chiefs. People have demanded action from the government on this.

What Admiral Arun Prakash said: Tweeting about the Haridwar event, Admiral Arun Prakash wrote, “Why is it not being stopped? Our jawans are facing enemies on two fronts, will we play the communal bloody game?” “Do we want domestic turmoil and international stigma? Is it difficult to understand that anything that harms national unity and unity puts India’s national security at risk?

WHY IS THIS NOT BEING STOPPED? With our Jawans facing enemies on 2 fronts, do we want a communal blood-bath, domestic turmoil and international disgrace? Is it difficult to understand that anything which damages national cohesion & unity endangers India’s national security? https://t.co/ZwBpEbHVyB — Arun Prakash (@arunp2810) December 23, 2021

Former Navy Chief and 1971 war hero, Admiral (Retd) Arun Prakash asked if “we want a communal bloodbath” over the controversial viral video. Significantly, the veterans had recently condemned the mob lynching of two men accused of sabotage at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala district.

Former army chief said: General V.P., who was the Army Chief during the Kargil War of 1999. “Such speech spoils harmony in society and affects national security,” Malik said. He demanded necessary action by the administration.

On the other hand, strategic expert Sushant Sareen said in his tweet, “This is extremely disgusting. If the government does not curb this hate-spreader, then it will play with the security of the country.”

Condemning the lynching, Major General (Retd) Yash Mor tweeted, “This is very disturbing, as two people were killed in the name of religion in Punjab. We are becoming another Pakistan. This hatred must stop or else we will be ruined.”

Narsimhanand Saraswati’s statement: Let us inform that the Mahant of Devi Mandir in Dasna, UP and Mahamandaleshwar Narasimhanand Saraswati of Juna Akhara had said, “Hindu groups need to update themselves. Only people with better weapons will win this battle. Without taking up arms, no nation on earth can and will never survive.

He said that more and more children and only the best weapons are going to save you. We are only standing together, and no one knows for how many days. Each person has to fight his own battle. Everyone has to save their women, their children, their own homes.