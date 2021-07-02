Sadhvi Pragya Latest Controversial Statement: Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Latest Commentary on Hindu Temple

Highlights Sadhvi Pragya increased the problems of BJP with her statement

Sadhvi Pragya said the temples would be freed from government possession

He said the temple money was being spent on the development of minorities and bigots.

Sadhvi said that our places are under government control.

Bhopal

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is always in controversy because of his statements. The party is always upset by the statements of the MPs. Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya has once again made a controversial statement. On Sunday, he said temples in the country should be freed from government protection. He alleged that due to the government’s patronage, the money given by devotees to temples goes to minorities and fanatics instead of Hindu development.

Pragya Singh Thakur said that our places (temples and monasteries) are under the control of the government, they are under the protection of the government. The Collector is its chairman. The wealth of Hindu temples, the wealth of big temples, that money goes to the minorities, to the bigots. He said that Bharat Bhakti Akhara opposes this and will fight for it, agitate and petition the government that all our temples should be free from the protection of the government.

BJP MPs were seen playing basketball, Congress scoffed

Thakur said that those who follow Hindu Dharma will protect and develop their temples themselves. The money received by BJP MPs in the form of donations in temples should be used only for the development of Hindus. This is the purpose of Bharat Bhakti Akhada and it will be fulfilled.

READ Also Rajasthan: Female constable remanded after DSP in pornographic video case The woman was injured on the side of the road, MP Sadhvi Pragya sent her car to the hospital

He said that the office of Bharat Bhakti Akhada has been set up at City Plaza in Bhopal. From here the activities of Bharat Bhakti Akhada will start. Religion will spread. Events will be organized here to protect the religion and the nation and to awaken patriotism. Remarkably, Bharat Bhakti Akhada was established in Prayagraj Kumbh.