Sadhvi Pragya Troll As She Plays Cricket In Bhopal Congress Supriya Shrinate Said May God Keep You Healthy On Court Date

Sadhvi Pragya was seen playing cricket in one of her viral videos, for which she has come under attack from Congress leader Supriya Shrinet.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya has once again come under the target of the opposition for her viral video. Actually, in this video, Sadhvi Pragya was seen playing cricket, hitting fours and sixes. While her supporters were seen bowling to her, she herself was seen batting. Now Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet has taken a jibe at this video of her. While sharing his video, Supriya Shrinet said that God keep you healthy even on the date of the court.

This tweet of Congress leader Supriya Shrinet regarding Sadhvi Pragya is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Taking a jibe at the BJP MP, Supriya Shrinet wrote, “It’s good to see you healthy. Now God keep you like this even when the court date comes. Occasionally grabs a wheelchair.”

Apart from the Congress leader, the common people also took a dig at Sadhvi Pragya. A user named S Chaudhary wrote, “BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Thakur ji is often seen in such programs. Playing cricket in a better way here. But when she has to go to court, she goes on a wheel chair. Well, we don’t care whether to play this match or do politics, but one thing is that health is fine.

A user named journalist Shubhank Shukla took a dig at Sadhvi Pragya and wrote, “Wheel chair will be used by Sadhvi Pragya Thakur when she has to go to court, because her legs stop working when she goes to court.” A user named Satyajit Satyarthi wrote, “Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is sometimes seen sitting on a wheel chair and sometimes playing kabaddi. She is batting well in this. Wheelchair then?”

A user demanded action against Sadhvi Pragya over her video and wrote, “BJP MP out on bail due to health reasons in Malegaon blast case playing cricket in Bhopal. Honorable Supreme Court, please take action on this.”