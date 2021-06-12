Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @vmmc-sjh.nic.in, 179 Vacancies Notified

Tips on how to apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021?



nterested candidates can submit the functions in Diary and Dispatch Part of Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC, Close to Gate 2 and Close to Financial institution of Baroda Safdarjung Hospital Department. The final date of utility submission is nineteen June 2021 until 12:30 PM.

How a lot the wage supplied for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021?



The candidates will get a wage in Stage 10 of Pay Matrix @Rs. 56100+NPA plus different allowances as Admissible underneath the principles within the central authorities of India after the appointment.

What’s the qualification required for Junior Resident in Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC?



The candidates holding MBBS Diploma from a acknowledged College & have to be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

What’s the final date for utility submission for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021?



candidates can apply to the posts by means of the prescribed format on or earlier than 19 June 2021.

What number of vacancies will probably be recruited by means of Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021?



A complete of 179 vacancies of Junior Resident will probably be recruited by means of this recruitment course of.