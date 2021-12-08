Safety agency says it is looking into Tesla video games that can be played while moving.

The federal government’s top auto safety regulator said Wednesday it has begun exploring new features in Tesla cars that allow drivers to play video games on a large touch-screen while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement: “We are aware of driver issues and are discussing the feature with the manufacturer.”

The video game feature was included in a software update released by Tesla in the summer. The agency issued a statement after The New York Times reported that auto experts were concerned that the game could pose a security risk by distracting drivers.

The security agency’s inquiry was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Tesla has offered video games on its touch-screen, which dominate its car dashboard and have been used for many years to control many aspects of the vehicle. But the original set of games can be played while in the car park. This summer’s over-the-air update adds solitaire and two other games that can be played by the driver or passenger in the driver’s entire scene, raising questions about safety and the potential to distract drivers from the road.