Sagar Rana (Wrestler) Gadget Clock, Age, Death, Wife, Children, Family, Biography, & More – Gadget Clock

Sagar Rana (Wrestler) Gadget Clock, Age, Demise, Spouse, Kids, Household, Biography, & More – Gadget Clock



Sagar Rana is an Indian junior nationwide wrestling champion. The 22-year-old wrestler was murdered by a gaggle of individuals on 4 Might 2021.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Sagar Rana was born on Wednesday, 14 October 1998 (age 22 years; as of 2020) within the Jhajjar district of Haryana, India. His zodiac signal was Libra. He went to a neighborhood authorities faculty in Jhajjar to obtain his main schooling. He was very keen on wrestling since childhood and began practising professionally on the age of 6.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Household

Dad and mom & Siblings

Sagar Rana was born in a Jaat household of Haryana, India. Sagar’s father is a Police constable and his mom is a homemaker. His brother owns a dairy store in his village in Jhajjar.

Profession

Sagar Rana began practising wrestling strategies on the age of 6. He used to play wrestling on the state stage throughout his education. Later he realized pehlwani wrestling on the Akhada Chattrasal Stadium, Delhi. He gained the gold medals on the Junior Nationwide Championship 2017, Junior Nationwide Championship 2018, and Senior Nationwide Championship 2018. He was additionally getting ready for the upcoming Nationwide championships and Olympics.

Demise

Sagar Rana, a former junior nationwide wrestling champion, was murdered outdoors the parking zone of Chhatrasal stadium in New Delhi on 4 Might 2021. India’s two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar’s involvement was additionally reported within the homicide case of Sarag Rana. Sushil Kumar is absconding since his alleged involvement within the Sagar Rana homicide case. Delhi Police has issued a lookout warrant on Sushil Kumar and his Sushil’s affiliate Ajay Kumar. Delhi police have additionally introduced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for data that might result in Sushil Kumar and a Rs 50,000 money reward has been introduced for details about Ajay Kumar. The Indian judiciary is doing its job and the ultimate verdict is but to come back.

Details/Trivia

Sagar Rana began studying wrestling strategies on the age of 6.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar was his inspiration to decide on wrestling as his skilled profession.

He gained many wrestling championships and body-building competitions.