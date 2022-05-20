Sage Steele hurt by Jon Rahm errant shot



ESPN anchor Sage Steele is recovering after being struck within the face by an errant tee shot by Jon Rahm on the third gap of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Golf author Geoff Shackelford described an account from an eyewitness who “noticed her on the bottom, holding her nostril, mouth or chin space,” together with her fingers “lined in blood.” A supply informed The Submit she walked off below her personal energy.

Shackelford noticed the Rahm shot — which traveled 281 yards at 181 mph, per the ESPN broadcast — go awry.

“I used to be standing behind the tee when Rahm hit a tough hook into the left timber. He instantly yelled ‘Fore Left!’ and aggressively waved his arm pointing left,” he wrote. “The influence will need to have been brutal: Rahm’s tee shot ended up within the heart of the golf green.”

Steele was protecting the foremost at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., for ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” She had concluded her work on this system for the day and was watching the match from the gallery of credentialed media. She was hospitalized after being struck with the ball.

There was no indication Rahm or his caddie realized what occurred in real-time. The shot went thus far off the golf green, it was not picked up by TV digital camera. The ESPN broadcast didn’t make any point out of Rahm’s drive hitting Steele. No less than one social media account indicated that it was talked about on SiriusXM’s protection of the match.

Jon Rahm indicated his tee shot went left on the third gap of the PGA Championship on Thursday. ESPN

Sage Steele was struck by an errant tee shot by Jon Rahm through the PGA Championship on Thursday. Getty Photos for Bullseye Occasion

Sources informed The Submit that Steele has traveled house to Connecticut and won’t be again on ESPN’s protection of the match this weekend.

An ESPN spokesperson declined to remark for this story.

Steele, 49, has been with ESPN since 2007. She has hosted the Scripps Nationwide Spelling Bee, NBA Finals and “SportsCenter” protection from the websites of the Tremendous Bowl, World Sequence, Faculty Soccer Nationwide Championship and The Masters.

Final month, Steele sued ESPN, alleging that she was retaliated towards over feedback she made in regards to the firm’s vaccine mandate on Jay Cutler’s podcast final September, violating each her contract and her proper to free speech.

Jon Rahm hitting a tee shot on the PGA Championship on Thursday. Getty Photos

ESPN disputed her distinction that she had been suspended for her remarks and mentioned that she remained a worthwhile on-air contributor to the community. The lawsuit swimsuit mentioned the corporate used the phrases “sidelined” and “taking a break” to explain her on-air absence and refers to those phrases as “euphemisms” for a suspension.