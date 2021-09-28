Sahadeva Dirdo Viral Dance and Song Video: Baspan Ka Pyaar Fame Sahadev Dirdo Check out the new record on Instagram Video of his viral dance and song- ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’ fame Sahadeva Dirdo did a feat! These 4 viral videos are rocking

Sukma’s Sahadeva Dirdo became an internet sensation overnight by singing the song ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’. The boy who was not known till yesterday has millions of followers on social media today. Videos from his songs to his dances are going viral on social media.

After watching the video of Sahadev Dirdo’s ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’, rapper and singer Badshah called him to Mumbai and recorded the song together. Not only this, Sahadeva Dirdo also appeared in ‘Indian Idol 12’.



Recently, a dance video of Sahadeva Dirdo has also surfaced, which is circulating on the internet. Sahadeva’s song is so hot on people that they are sharing it by making an Instagram reel. Many celebrities also made videos doing amazing dance moves on the songs sung by Sahadeva Dirdo.



Lots of followers on Instagram

We will tell you that Sahadeva Dirdo has now become the star of Instagram too. His Instagram account is called Viralboy_Sahdev, which has 266k followers. A marketing organization runs its Instagram account.

A look at Sahadeva Dirdo’s viral videos so far: