Saharanpur Latest News: Saharanpur News: Friend murdered in Saharanpur for not repaying Rs 2,000 on loan, 3 arrested

Sadar Bazar police and surveillance squad in Saharanpur district of Uttar Bazar have arrested three friends of the missing youth on charges of murder. Police said the young man’s friends killed him for not repaying a loan of Rs 2,000.According to the accused, the youths had borrowed Rs 2,000 from him. There was a lot of argument among friends about this amount. The young man’s family alleged that their son would not have been killed if the police had reported him missing on the first day.

The family also alleged that police cremated him without identifying him after removing his body. The families of the youths had also reached the circuit house and protested against it.

In fact, Vinay, a resident of Harinagar under Sadar Bazar police station, had gone to visit friends from his house on September 16. He was later assassinated. Police said that at the place where Vinay was killed, the police found the location on the accused’s mobile. The three friends had gone to the canal on the same two-wheeler with Vinay, where all three first stabbed Vinay and injured him and then strangled him with a wire.

Vinay was asked to return Rs 2,000, but he was refusing to pay. All three accused arrested are minors. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the youth’s mother. The SSP rewarded the police squad that uncovered the murder.