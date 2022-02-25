Saheb is giving speeches to empty chairs – former IAS took a jibe by sharing the video of PM’s rally; people are having fun

The four-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have been completed. This time the elections are to be held in 7 phases and the results will be declared on March 10. The political struggle of the state has now moved towards Purvanchal. Where BJP is putting all its might to return to power again. So other opposition parties including SP are also seen making every effort to connect the people.

The ruling BJP is reaching out to the people through rallies, public meetings, door to door campaigns etc. In this sequence, PM Modi addressed a rally in Amethi. All the videos of this rally are going viral on social media and it is being claimed that the expected public did not reach the PM’s meeting. In the viral video, all empty chairs are seen and people are seen sleeping sitting on some chairs.

Many people are taking a jibe by sharing the video of empty chairs in PM’s rally. While sharing the video, former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh wrote, ‘People are giving speeches to empty chairs at Modi ji’s rally in Amethi. Both went to #Baba.’ He wrote in the next tweet, ‘People are sleeping, have been brought in buses, yet this is the situation. Whatever the people are, there is no enthusiasm in them.

Modi ji became a spectacle for the people of the country, before that it was made in West Bengal, now it is the turn of Uttar Pradesh. — Dr.Anand Prakash Dixit (@DrAnandPrakash6) February 24, 2022

Surya Pratap Singh, sharing a picture of a man sleeping on a chair at the rally, quipped, ‘Namak ka … na, na paua ka debt watta, a devotee in PM’s rally.’ Sharing the video, senior journalist Sanjay Sharma wrote, ‘Once upon a time people used to listen to Modi ji’s speech with folded hands in front of him! God believed in them! See what is the condition today… Chairs are lying empty in Amethi. People are sleeping and leaving the speech midway. These pictures coming from every district are telling what is going to happen on March 10.

The child of the world knows both the babas to be the child of the satire, the country and the city, would not even the people of the street know — Er.Anil Sharma (@AnilSha58468071) February 24, 2022

One user wrote, ‘People on the chair in the rally are so unconscious, looks like they are not residents of Amethi. Poor people are tired of sitting in the bus and are removing their fatigue in the rally. Shrikant Verma wrote, ‘Jayant Choudhary ji is right, when the fate of BJP has fallen asleep, then why should the people who came to the BJP rally not sleep?’.

A user named AK shared a video surrounding the former IAS and wrote, ‘You have put a fake video… Awaaz Kahin Ki Aur Maidan Kahin Ka… Asli Wala Yeh Hai.’

Ashwini Atri wrote, ‘It is fine but what about the crowd that comes! The poor people are tired and fall asleep after coming to the rally. Under compulsion, he has to listen to the entire speech because he cannot go till the rally is over, he has come from far away. A user named PK commented on the picture of the sleeping person, ‘Yeh toh nhi even looking at saheb… Looks like they are waiting when the rally ends and they get Rs 300-300.’