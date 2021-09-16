Sahil Khan on Manoj Patil’s suicide attempt: Sahil Khan reacted to Manoj Patil’s attempt to commit suicide, saying that the name drawn for external motives was only supporting the victim, why did he drag me?

Model and professional bodybuilder Manoj Patil attempted suicide on Wednesday, after which he was admitted to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Manoj Patil also wrote a suicide note in which he mentioned the name of bodybuilder and actor Sahil Khan. According to reports, Manoj Patil had also lodged a complaint with a Mumbai police station alleging harassment of Sahil Khan.

Now Sahil Khan’s reaction has come in this case. When our colleague Eatimes spoke to Sahil Khan, he said that his name has been used in the case for some other purpose.



The name is being drawn for a special purpose

He said, ‘I met a boy named Raj Faujdar on a social networking site. He is a resident of Delhi. He had made a video in which he said that Manoj Patil took Rs 2 lakh from him and sold the expired steroid to him. This led to heart problems as well as skin problems.



Video shared in support on social media

Sahil Khan further said, ‘Fujdar has all the transaction bills and necessary documents. He wanted support on social media, so I posted a video on my social media platform asking for support from the criminal. I also said that this steroid racket should stop. Faujdar had said that Manoj Patil did not return his money and he sold his bike to manage the money.

Where is the name of Raj Faujdar and why mine?

Sahil Khan says that Raj Faujdar has submitted all the necessary documents to the police, but surprisingly, Manoj Patil has not mentioned the name of Raj Faujdar anywhere. Sahil Khan said, ‘I just helped that boy (Raj Faujdar) on social media and Manoj Patil is taking my name directly. The name of the faujdar is not mentioned anywhere. I just supported that guy and took a stand against steroids. Selling steroids is a crime in our country. What if a child dies after taking an expired steroid? I have no direct relationship with Manoj or I have not dealt with him.



Manoj Patil had lodged the complaint on September 8

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Manoj Patil had lodged a complaint against Sahil Khan at the Oshiwara police station on September 8. In the complaint, he had accused Sahil Khan of harassing her. Manoj Patil won the title of International Federation of Bodybuilding in 201. He has also remained Mr. India and is also a famous player.