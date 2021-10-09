Sahil Shroff has been removed from Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff has been removed from the house of Bigg Boss 15: Is Sahil Shroff already homeless this weekend? The audience is delighted to hear

The first weekend of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will fall on Sahil Shroff, the contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15 Weekend’. Yes, it is heard that Sahil will be the first member to be shown the way out of this house.



This weekend will be a holiday for all forest dwellers. The talk of Sahil Shroff becoming homeless has intensified on social media. People are seen expressing their views on this post on the social handle of ‘The Khabari’. One has said – Salman Bhai had said on the first day that you don’t think you can play.



A lot of people are saying – this is good Sahil Gaya. Written by a user – no emotion is happy or sad. He was a man, half the people on the show didn’t know it because he didn’t even show up on the show. So the right person has been pulled out. People are also asking when did this show come out?



After the confusion and vandalism of Pratik Sejpal, ‘Bigg Boss’ nominated all the members of the house. In such a situation, all members of the family are at risk of extinction this week.