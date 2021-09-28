Sahil Shroff to star in Bigg Boss 15: Dawn 2 Actor Sahil Shroff: Sahil Shroff made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dawn 2’.
Another definite contestant for the 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is singer Akasa Singh, who is famous for voicing songs like ‘Nagin’ and ‘Khich Meri Photo’. Once again the shooting of the show is taking place at Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. The theme of this season is ‘Jungle Mein Sankat’.
‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air on Colors from October 2nd. Contestants will be under 24-hour camera surveillance. Earlier, ‘Bigg Boss’ went digital with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ for the first time in 15 years. It was created by Karan Johar. Contestant Divya Agarwal won ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.
