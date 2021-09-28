Sahil Shroff to star in Bigg Boss 15: Dawn 2 Actor Sahil Shroff: Sahil Shroff made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dawn 2’.

Model and actor Sahil Shroff is a confirmed contestant for the 15th season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Production sources have confirmed that Sahil has joined the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Sahil Shroff made his Hindi film debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 2’ released in 2011.

In ‘Dawn 2’, Sahil Shroff played the role of a young police officer named Arjun, who helps co-star Priyanka Chopra in her quest to chase the sly opponent in the film. He is also known as a contestant in the first season of the reality television competition ‘The Amazing Race Asia’.



Another definite contestant for the 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is singer Akasa Singh, who is famous for voicing songs like ‘Nagin’ and ‘Khich Meri Photo’. Once again the shooting of the show is taking place at Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. The theme of this season is ‘Jungle Mein Sankat’.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air on Colors from October 2nd. Contestants will be under 24-hour camera surveillance. Earlier, ‘Bigg Boss’ went digital with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ for the first time in 15 years. It was created by Karan Johar. Contestant Divya Agarwal won ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.