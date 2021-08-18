Sahil Vaid on Vikram Batra biopic: Sher Shah actor Sahil Vaid is angry that he should not do Captain Vikram Batra biopic

Capt. Vikram Batra’s biopic ‘Sher Shah’ has touched the hearts of the people. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s film is getting a lot of love from the audience after its release. The film inspires, creates excitement and finally makes you cry. But in the midst of all this, actor Sahil Vaidne, who plays Sunny in the film as a friend of martyred Captain Vikram Batra, has said something that has taken everyone by surprise. Sahil says that he did not want to work in this film.

‘I am grateful to Karan Johar, but …’

Sahil also played the role of his best friend in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechra’. Speaking to our colleague ‘Zoom’, Sahil said that he regrets working in the film. One big reason for this is that no one talks about his character. Sahil is disappointed. He says, ‘People don’t even talk about my role in the film. I am thankful to Karan Johar and Dharma Productions for giving me the opportunity to do films like ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. Sahil said that he wanted to play the role of a soldier in ‘Sher Shah’.

‘I don’t think I wanted to make a movie now’

Sahil says, ‘I wanted to be a part of the war scene in the film. But the director said that I am only fit for the role of friend Sunny. Sahil goes on to say that the film may have been a hit, but it is sad that the audience also ignored the supporting cast of the film. He says, ‘Many of the strongest actors in the film have put their ego aside and played small roles. This was because he wanted to pay homage to the martyred Captain Vikram Batra. That’s why I also signed the film, but now I think I shouldn’t do this film. People don’t even talk about what I’ve done in the film.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Malhotra, the lead actor of ‘Sher Shah’, is very happy with the response to the film. When asked if he was looking for a national award for the film? In reply, Siddharth said, ‘Right now I am just enjoying the fact that the audience liked our work. As far as the biggest award given to actors by the government is concerned, I don’t think about it right now.