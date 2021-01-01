Sai Dharma Tej: Telugu film actor Sai Dharam Tej injured in a road accident Telugu actor Sai Dharma Tej seriously injured in a road accident, health is now out of danger

Telugu film actor Sai Dharam Tej has been critically injured in a road accident. Sai Dharam had a road accident on the Madhapur cable bridge in Hyderabad. According to media reports, the actor had an accident while crossing the pool with his sports bike. The actor was seriously injured in the accident and fell unconscious on the spot. He was then taken to hospital. He is currently out of danger. He was admitted to the ICU so that the actor could recover quickly. Upon hearing the news of Sai Dharam Tej’s accident, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arvind and Pawan Kalyan rushed to the hospital to meet him.

According to the police report, the speeding bike lost control. This led to the accident. Police also said that the actor’s two-wheeler fell due to mud on the road.



On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej’s next film is Republic. Directed by Deva Katta. The film is produced by J Bhagwan and Pularao. The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagpati Babu and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. The film is based on a political thriller. ‘Republic’ will be released on October 01.

