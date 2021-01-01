SAI Recruitment for 220 Coach Posts, Know here How to Apply online at sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Coach. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Sports Authority of India (SAI) Job Notification 2021 on or before 10 October 2021. You can apply for these posts from 27 August. Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications in the prescribed format from eligible candidates for appointment on contract basis for an initial period of four years (subject to annual performance appraisal). 220 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or any other recognized Indian/ Foreign University or Olympic/ International Partnership or Dronacharya Awardees. Talking about coaching experience, should be 0 to 3 years in the respective sport. The total salary will be decided keeping in mind the experience, certification and Dronacharya award. The remuneration will be fixed by adding the number of increments accordingly. If a person has eligibility due to two criteria, then advantageous criteria will be applicable to him or her as selected by the candidate. The Appointment Committee may recommend higher pay with specific recommendations in the case of coaches having high qualification/extraordinary achievements. The age limit for these posts should not be more than 40 years as on 10 October 2021.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Sports Authority of India (SAI) Job Notification 2021 through prescribed application format by 10 October 2021. Online applications can be made through the official website of SAI https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs. Application through any other means will not be accepted. All relevant certificates will be mentioned in the online application form and uploaded accordingly. Certificates mentioned in the application form will not be accepted in any form after the last date. The direct link to check the notification is https://www.sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/sai/assets/news/1628232418_Advertisement%20_with_Application%20_Form.pdf.

UPSC: This is how Kuldeep of a farmer family fulfilled his dream, know his journey from ASI to IPS