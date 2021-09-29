Saif Ali Khan addresses Kareena Kapoor as mam: Saif Ali Khan used to address Kareena Kapoor as mam

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are considered to be one of the most beautiful couple in Bollywood. Whenever the two go out, they give the fans two goals. Aside from real life, everyone loves their chemistry on-screen.

Saif and Kareena have worked together in films like ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘Tashan’ and ‘Omkara’. But did you know that both the actors didn’t talk much on the set of ‘Omkara’? During an interview, Bebo said that her interactions with Saif on set were limited because they were dating different people at the time.



Saif was very respectful

Kareena had said that when her sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif were hanging out on the set for the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Jodhpur. At the same time, on the set of ‘Omkara’, Saif used to call her ‘Mam’ and give her a lot of respect.

Kareena took the first step

Meanwhile, Kareena had also said that she took the first step in her relationship with Saif. According to the actress, ‘Saif has a personality that every woman seeks. I was the one pressing all the right buttons. Saif was, in fact, the kind of person who doesn’t back down immediately in front of any woman. He never takes the first step. He is quite English and restrained.