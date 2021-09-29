Saif Ali Khan addresses Kareena Kapoor as mam: Saif Ali Khan used to address Kareena Kapoor as mam
Saif was very respectful
Kareena had said that when her sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif were hanging out on the set for the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Jodhpur. At the same time, on the set of ‘Omkara’, Saif used to call her ‘Mam’ and give her a lot of respect.
Kareena took the first step
Meanwhile, Kareena had also said that she took the first step in her relationship with Saif. According to the actress, ‘Saif has a personality that every woman seeks. I was the one pressing all the right buttons. Saif was, in fact, the kind of person who doesn’t back down immediately in front of any woman. He never takes the first step. He is quite English and restrained.
