Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor’s advice to Saif Ali Khan on handling trolls Saif Ali Khan revealed Kareena Kapoor’s advice on handling trolls.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has spoken openly about social media trolling. In a recent interview, Saif revealed the secret of online trolling, saying that something like this is often seen on the internet. Which can make your mood worse. That’s when Kareena told Saif to stop reading this online and stop watching for herself.

Saif further says in his interview that I am not online, I stay away from it. I don’t pay attention online, it helps me focus. Social media can be addictive. I could google myself and start checking what I said and then I read something I didn’t like and it hurt my mood. My wife said to me, ‘You know what you want to do’, ‘Wait’.



Saif said, ‘There is something in social media that is very dangerous. There’s so much anonymity that you don’t know who’s talking to whom. That’s why people do so many contradictions and such things. So it could be a little wrong. ‘

Along with Saif, Arjun Kapoor also said, ‘These are the people who follow you. It’s interesting that they really just want attention. I think social media is just a part of my life as a man, as an actor, as a star.

