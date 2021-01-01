Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore Throwback Photo: Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore Photo: Saba Ali Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.
When you see this childhood picture of Saif Ali Khan, you will think that this is his eldest son Timur Ali Khan. Fans have commented on the picture, saying Timur is a copy of his father Saif. Saif Ali Khan’s wife and actress Kareena Kapoor gave birth to their second child in February this year.
At the forefront of the work, Saif Ali Khan appeared alongside Jacqueline Fernandes, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in the recently released film ‘Ghost Police’ on the OTT platform. Now Saif Ali Khan will be seen working with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in ‘Adipurush’.
Saif-Timur with mother
#Saif #Ali #Khan #Sharmila #Tagore #Throwback #Photo #Saif #Ali #Khan #Sharmila #Tagore #Photo #Saba #Ali #Khan #shared #photo #Saif #Ali #Khan #Sharmila #Tagore
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.