Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore Throwback Photo: Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore Photo: Saba Ali Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan may stay away from the glamor industry but she remains very active on social media. She often shares new and old pictures of herself and her family members. Now Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture of her brother Saif Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore.

Saba Ali Khan shared an old photo from her Instagram account on Monday. It features his brother Saif Ali Khan with mother Sharmila Tagore. Saba Ali Khan wrote with this picture, ‘Mother and son. Together in the frame … forever. ‘





When you see this childhood picture of Saif Ali Khan, you will think that this is his eldest son Timur Ali Khan. Fans have commented on the picture, saying Timur is a copy of his father Saif. Saif Ali Khan’s wife and actress Kareena Kapoor gave birth to their second child in February this year.

At the forefront of the work, Saif Ali Khan appeared alongside Jacqueline Fernandes, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in the recently released film ‘Ghost Police’ on the OTT platform. Now Saif Ali Khan will be seen working with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in ‘Adipurush’.